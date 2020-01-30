Sound Art Performance by Julianne Warren, Visiting Scholar - The Land Institute

A welcoming into a surround-sound event to listen to extinct voices for what hope might mean in crisis. Julianne’s performance, “echoscape: learning a dead birdsong in ‘the place where you go to listen'” will include storytelling, poetry, and sound art reflecting the Ecosphere. All are welcome to attend this event at Fitzpatrick Auditorium at Kansas Wesleyan University. The event gets underway at noon and admission is free.



Julianne Lutz Warren is a freelance scholar, storyteller, and community activist with a Ph.D. in ecology. She is author of the intellectual biography Aldo Leopold’s Odyssey (Island Press, 2006) centering “land health.” Her creative works have appeared in a variety of venues, including Newfound, Minding Nature, Zoomorphic, The Poetry Lab of The Merwin Conservancy, Lost and Found Theatrum Anatomicum, and The Deutsches Museum. While teaching at New York University, Julianne was awarded a Martin Luther King, Jr. Faculty Research Award for collaborations with students in the climate justice Fossil Free movement. She served two years on the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition Council and as co-facilitator of the #KeepItIntheGround! working group. Julianne has worked as a Scholar and remains a Fellow at the Center for Humans and Nature. Julianne is also an Ecosphere Studies collaborator and visiting scholar at The Land Institute. She currently lives in the “Jemez Valley Area” of New Mexico, un-ceded ancestral lands of the Jemez Nation.