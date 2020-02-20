Women in Religion Conference: Contemplative Spirituality

The KWU Religion and Philosophy Department will host a conference on the role of women in faith traditions entitled, “Inhale: Contemplative Spirituality” on Thursday, Feb. 20 in Fitzpatrick Auditorium. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. and admission is free.



The evening will begin with a dialogue between two women from different faith traditions. Dr. Judith Simmer-Brown, Distinguished Professor of Contemplative and Religious Studies at Naropa University, represents the Buddhist contemplative tradition, while Sister Janet Lander of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Concordia Motherhouse represents the Christian view. Sister Lander works at Manna House of Prayer and serves on the leadership council of her congregation. She also teaches the history and spirituality of the Sisters of St. Joseph to new members and associates.



The centerpiece of the conference, however, may be the Socratic Cafe groups that follow the dialogue. The evening’s participants will be broken up into smaller groups, where they can interact with Dr. Simmer-Brown and Sr. Janet in a conversational setting. This will help all get a chance to see different spiritual views and reflect upon their own spiritual identity.



For more information on this conference, please call 785-833-4364.