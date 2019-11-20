KWU Music to Host Multiple Upcoming Concerts

In addition to one of Salina’s longest-running holiday traditions—Christmas by Candlelight—Kansas Wesleyan University’s Music Department will host three additional concerts in an eight-day time span, beginning later this month.

The busy run begins Nov. 26, with a wind ensemble and orchestra concert at Sams Chapel that begins at 7:30 p.m. The string orchestra will perform the J.S. Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 1, while the chamber orchestra will play a handful of arias from such selections as Bizet’s Carmen, Saint-Saens’s Samson & Delilah and Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi alongside KWU student vocalists. The wind ensemble joins the fray with a set that includes selections from Carol Barnett’s Cyprian Suite.

On Dec. 3, Salina has the opportunity to hear the jazz and percussion ensembles, starting at 7:30 p.m. Standards such as Georgia on my Mind and My Funny Valentine will be a part of the second jazz concert of the winter season.

The semiannual Singing Coyotes will perform on Dec. 4 at University United Methodist Church, located across Claflin Avenue from the KWU campus. Several students in the KWU vocal programs will put their talents on display beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Christmas by Candlelight caps the winter concert series Dec. 8 at Sams Chapel, with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for the traditional holiday dinner in the Student Activities Center between performances (www.kwu.edu/boxoffice).

Admission to all four concerts is free.