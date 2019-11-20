Tickets Now on Sale for Football's NAIA First Round Game Saturday

Tickets, as well as spots in the KWU tailgate lot, are now on sale through the KWU Box Office for Saturday's NAIA Football Championship Series First Round game with #15 Baker at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

TICKET PRICES

$15 - Adults

$10 - Seniors (60+)

$5 - Faculty and Staff

$5 - Students (17-under)

Free - Children 5-and-under

Gates to the stadium will open at 11:00 a.m. Kickoff is set for noon.

For information on tailgating and other important materials, check out KWUCoyotes.com's Championship Central.