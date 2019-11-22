KWU Inducts 25 Into Alpha Chi Honor Society

A select group of 25 Kansas Wesleyan students was inducted into the Alpha Chi national honor society on Sunday, Nov. 17 at KWU’s Fitzpatrick Auditorium.

Alpha Chi is an American collegiate honor society, headquartered at Harding University in Searcy, Ark. It is an open society that invites juniors, seniors and graduate students who rank in the top ten percent of their class to join. More than 11,000 new members are inducted into the ranks of Alpha Chi each year. The KWU chapter frequently travels to the society’s annual convention, including this year’s in Albuquerque, N.M., and four of KWU’s students have been national scholarship recipients or alternates from the society during the past decade.

KWU’s 25 inductees for the 2019-20 academic year are:

Cameron Becker (Coffeyville, Kan.)

Courtney Brockhoff (Hiawatha, Kan.)

Kylee Cheatum (Brewster, Kan.)

Autumn Colgin (Canton, Kan.)

Izaiah Grogan (Concordia, Kan.)

Phillip Hauser (Salina, Kan.)

Amanda Hill (Rossville, Kan.)

Holly Holt (Shawnee Mission, Kan.)

Christian Honorio Franco Lima (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Nolan Jones (Plainville, Kan.)

Ryann Kats (Prairie View, Kan.)

Stephen Loader (Salina, Kan.)

Evin Miller (Superior, Neb.)

Rebekah Morris (Coffeyville, Kan.)

Skylar Nelson (Bennington, Kan.)

John Olivier (Castle Rock, Colo.)

Morgan Parker (Salina, Kan.)

Kirsten Redfern (Keller, Texas)

Kyle Rice (Topeka, Kan.)

Kelsey Ripperger (Hastings, Neb.)

Sarah Scarbrough-Walker (San Antonio, Texas)

Claire Schmidt (Salina, Kan.)

Jessica Smith (Salina, Kan.)

Michelle Sugimura (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada)

Matthew Whitsitt (Newton, Kan.)

For more information on Alpha Chi, please visit https://alphachihonor.org/about/.