Alumna Kvacik Joins Advancement Staff

Kansas Wesleyan alumna Sylvia Kvacik ’12 has been hired as KWU’s director of alumni and parent relations and university events, effective Dec. 2.

Kvacik comes to KWU from the Salina Innovation Foundation, where she spent time as a member of its Events Board. In that role, she assisted in the organization’s major events and fundraising projects. Kvacik has also worked as a freelance journalist and photographer at the Salina Journal, and owns a drone photography business, Flyover. In addition, she is frequently involved in Salina Community Theater events, often alongside KWU students and staff.

“I am excited about returning to KWU and getting to know everyone on campus,” Kvacik stated. “I look forward to making lasting connections with alumni, parents and the community.”

“Throughout the interview process, numerous people indicated Sylvia was a great fit for this position,” said Ken Oliver, senior director of development. “She is an organized, driven and outgoing professional who understands the importance of being a self-starter. It is always great to be able to bring alumni back to KWU, and we look forward to Sylvia’s success in this position.”

Kvacik holds an associate degree in agricultural education from Hutchinson Community College and a bachelor’s degree in English from KWU.