KWU to Participate in Marine Toy Box Program

For the eighth straight year, Kansas Wesleyan University is partnering with the Marine Corps League to collect toys and financial donations for the Marine Toy Box program. Part of the partnership involves Tuesday’s basketball games versus Bethany, where anyone bringing a new, unwrapped toy can receive half-off adult admission.

Until Dec. 9, new and unwrapped toy donations can be dropped off at the K-Dub Hub, located on the second floor of Pioneer Hall. Monetary donations can be placed in the locked container provided in that office as well.

“We’re proud to partner with the Marine Corps League once again this year,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU Provost and program coordinator. “Our community service within Salina is a huge part of what we do at Kansas Wesleyan, and we’re excited that this program is a key component of that each year.”

The Marine Toy Box program works to ensure that underserved children in Salina have gifts under the tree at Christmas. All of the proceeds go to help area children. Among local contributors, KWU has been the second-largest contributor to the program during its partnership.