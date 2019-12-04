KWU Fall Graduate Recognition Ceremony Set for Friday

Kansas Wesleyan will recognize 26 graduating students this Friday, Dec. 6, at the university’s annual fall graduate recognition ceremony. The event will be held at 6 p.m. in Fitzpatrick Auditorium and a reception will follow in The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts.

The 26-student group is heavy on athletes, including multiple members of the two-time defending KCAC championship football team. Brandon Lowe, Richard McCauley and John Carmack will each receive their bachelor’s degree, while assistant coach Josh Lewis and offensive lineman Eli Smith will receive their MBA degrees. Former player Wesley Geisler will graduate as well.

Women’s soccer’s Demi Imbriani, a former Second Team All-KCAC recipient, and Sebastian Luna, who was named a Daktronics Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete last season, are also on the listing.

All told, seven states and 15 majors will be represented at the ceremony.

Below is a complete listing of the graduates and their hometowns.

Jennifer Archuleta (Santee, Calif.)

Derek Arnold (Centreville, Va.)

Lucas Base (Salina, Kan.)

Mason Bass (Columbus, Kan.)

Walker Borghardt

John Carmack (Lathrop, Calif.)

Collin Crader (St. Louis, Mo.)

Wesley Geisler (Leander, Texas)

Zachary Griffith (Salina, Kan.)

John Hendrick (Salina, Kan.)

Demi Imbriani (San Bernardino, Calif.)

Madisen Johnson (Solomon, Kan.)

Zachary Knox (Louisburg, Kan.)

Mallory Lantz (Topeka, Kan.)

Josh Lewis (Wichita, Kan.)

Brandon Lowe (Collinsville, Okla.)

Sebastian Luna (Salina, Kan.)

Richard McCauley (Edmond, Okla.)

Chloe Miller (Cawker City, Kan.)

Alicia Mora (Hutchinson, Kan.)

Anabel Packard (Castle Rock, Colo.)

Timothy Pierce (Playa Del Ray, Calif.)

Joe Robb (Chesterfield, Mo.)

Jacqueline Rodriguez (Salina, Kan.)

Logan Schrag (McPherson, Kan.)

Eli Smith (Wichita, Kan.)

Jordan Waymaster (Ellsworth, Kan.)