Debate and Forensics in Action in Oklahoma

Kansas Wesleyan University debate and forensics ended the semester on a high note with strong results at Cameron University’s Christmas Swing tournament in Lawton, Okla. Dec. 7-8.

In parliamentary debate, Cassity Morlan (Kechi, Kan.) and Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.) advanced to the finals and earned the runner-up spot, while Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) and Madi Mitchell (Mulvane, Kan.) made it into the semifinals.

In individual events Saturday, Dec. 7, Mitchell was the winner in communication analysis, while Boyd earned a trio of third-place finishes, accomplishing that feat in impromptu speaking, extemporaneous speaking and informative speaking. Morlan, meanwhile, placed seventh in poetry and sixth in impromptu speaking, while Wray placed fifth in extemporaneous speaking.

The Sunday portion of the tournament was also successful for KWU, as Boyd finished second in both informative and impromptu speaking, as well as fifth in extemporaneous speaking. Wray was third in both poetry and informative speaking, and Mitchell finished third in communication analysis and seventh in impromptu speaking.

The team finished third in overall sweepstakes for the tournament, including both debate and individual forensics events.

KWU debate and forensics will return to action in late January, when the team heads to St. Louis to participate in Webster University’s Gorlak Gala.