Football Adds Six More All-American Honors

Postseason awards continues to pile up for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, much like yardage, points and victories did during the 2019 season.

Six KWU athletes have been placed on the Associated Press NAIA Football All-America team in the latest round of prestigious honors.

Four were named First Team – quarterback Johnny Feauto, tight end Trenton Poe-Evans, defensive lineman Shaq Bradford and defensive back Takota Anderson. Running back Demarco Prewitt and wide receiver Stevie Williams were on the Second Team.

Feauto previously was named an AFCA-NAIA First Team All-American with Bradford, Poe-Evans, Prewitt and Williams on the Second Team and offensive lineman Eli Smith (SR/Severy, Kan.) on the Honorable Mention list.

