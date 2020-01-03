Emergency Management Program Recognized by Intelligent.com

Kansas Wesleyan’s emergency management program was recently recognized as one of the best in the nation by Intelligent.com. KWU’s program was listed among the 60 best from across the country, and earned the distinction of best hybrid program.

The demand for emergency managers is expected to rise during the next 10 years, and with the median annual salary for the position exceeding $70,000, the popularity of emergency management degrees is on the rise. KWU’s program is the only one of its kind in Kansas, as it remains the only school in the state with a four-year bachelor’s degree in the discipline. In addition, students are able to study completely online, in the classroom or in a hybrid format, where some classes are online and others are taken on the KWU campus.

Students in the emergency management discipline also have the option of securing a minor in, among other choices, unmanned aircraft systems usage due to an agreement with nearby Kansas State Polytechnic, one of the top universities in the country for drone-related training. The major also frequently leads to quick employment, as evidenced by a list of alumni that includes Michelle Barkley ’18, the current Emergency Management Director for Saline County.

Intelligent’s 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, the potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 318 programs, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 60 institutions making it to the final list. The methodology uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s degree program. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-emergency-management-degree-programs/.

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM: Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.