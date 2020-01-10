Regional Painter to Display Work at KWU Beginning Monday

Regional painter Nicole Thibodeau will open an exhibit of her work Monday, Jan. 13 at The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University. Admission to the exhibit, which will run through Feb. 13, is free, and the exhibit will feature several works that were painted just outside Kansas State’s Agricultural Research Center, located in Hays.

Thibodeau is a regional artist who holds a pair of master’s degrees from Fort Hays State. She has also received instruction at the Art Students League in New York City, Lacoste School of the Arts in France and Studio Art Centers International in Florence, Italy. Her work is currently displayed in ArtSpace Gallery in Marquette and online at www.nicolethibodeau.com.

A closing reception will be held in the gallery Feb. 13 from 5–6:30 p.m., with remarks from Thibodeau scheduled for 5:30 p.m.