Kranzler Selected to Kansas Music Hall of Fame

Kansas Wesleyan percussion instructor Dean Kranzler has been selected to the Kansas Music Hall of Fame, according to information released by the organization recently. The induction ceremony is set for May 2 in Lawrence.

Kranzler, a Salina native, spent 35 years as an instructor at one of his alma maters, Fort Hays State. He also headed the department at his other home school, Marymount College, for 12 years and spent 30 years at Bethany College in Lindsborg. He currently serves as the head of percussion studies at KWU.

Away from the academic world, Kranzler has served as the principal percussionist at the Salina Symphony for 46 years, and has taught privately at S.M. Hanson Music for over 40 of those years. He also performs with numerous bands and groups, including Jazz Tangent, The Blades, Salina Community Theater, Dex Umekobo, Crossroads Church Band and others.

Kranzler was also one of the founding members of Midnight Flyer, a Salina-based band that will be inducted to the Kansas Music Hall of Fame May 2 as well. He is a member of the Kansas Music Educators Association, National Association of College Wind and Percussion Instructors, Percussive Arts Society and the National Drum Association.

For additional information on the Kansas Music Hall of Fame, please visit www.kmhof.com.