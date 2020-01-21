Jenkins Part of KUSports.com's Women's Basketball All-Decade Team

The below is a portion of a KWUCoyotes.com article that originally appeared January 10, 2020, discussing Carolyn Jenkins, women's basketball assistant coach.

Carolyn Davis (now Carolyn Jenkins) had several college options when she graduated from George Bush High School in Houston.

A standout basketball player, she garnered considerable attention from numerous institutions wanting her to showcase her skills for them at the next level.

Jenkins settled on the University of Kansas, coached by Bonnie Hendrickson. There were a variety of reasons she chose the Jayhawks – horses, perhaps, the important.

"I really was into horses, I loved horses and being in Texas I saw a lot of them," said Jenkins, an assistant women's basketball coach at Kansas Wesleyan since 2014. "On my visit (assistant coach Katie O'Connor) took me out and I actually saw some horses in Lawrence, Kansas.

"Never saw one again during my four years, but on my visit I got to see those horses. It showed me she took note of the things we talked about and wanted to show me that she cared about those interests. We just got to pet them, they didn't want that liability (of riding one)."

Jenkins made the most of her four years at KU, scoring more than 1,700 points, grabbing 700 rebounds and helping the Jayhawks advance to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 in 2012 and 2013.

Her efforts landed her a spot on the KU Women's Basketball All-Decade Team that was chosen by kusports.com, an online product of the Lawrence Journal-World.

