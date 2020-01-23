Women's Basketball's Hinz Earns National Recognition

This story originally appeared on KWUCoyotes.com on January 21, 2020.

Kelcey Hinz's outstanding performance last week has not gone unnoticed. Just a day after earning Kansas Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week honors, Hinz was announced as the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Player of the Week for her efforts last week.

Hinz was nominated for her performances during the week of Jan 13 - 19 and selected out of a pool of conference award winners.

Hinz had a performance for the ages in Wesleyan's only game last week, scoring 31 points and pulling down 25 rebounds as the No. 24 ranked Coyotes upset No. 19 ranked Sterling 80-76.

To read the remainder of the article, please visit KWUCoyotes.com.