KWU Debate and Forensics Competes in St. Louis

The KWU debate and forensics team traveled to St. Louis, Mo. to compete at the 90th annual Gorlok Gala at Webster University Jan. 24–26.

In debate, the team of Cassity Morlan (Kechi, Kan.) and Dallas McMillen (Manchester, Kan.) went 5-0 in the preliminary rounds of open parliamentary debate. They advanced to the quarterfinals, placing fourth. The team of Madi Mitchell (Mulvane, Kan.) and Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) finished third in junior varsity (JV) parliamentary debate after advancing to the semifinals. Individually, Morlan was second in the open parliamentary debate speaker awards, while Wray finished 10th overall in parliamentary debate at the JV level.

In other events, Morlan was sixth in prose interpretation, while Mitchell advanced to the semifinals of impromptu speaking and was awarded top novice in communication analysis.

KWU debate and forensics will return to action Friday–Monday, when the team hosts the 17th annual Border Wars tournament on campus in Salina.