KWU to Host Women in Religion Forum

Kansas Wesleyan’s religion and philosophy department will welcome two special guests for its second annual Women in Religion event on Thursday, Feb. 20. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in Fitzpatrick Auditorium, and admission is free.

This year’s forum will discuss the role of the spiritual disciplines in self-care and care of others. The evening includes a dialogue between Dr. Judith Simmer-Brown of Naropa University, who represents the Buddhist contemplative tradition, while Sr. Janet Lander of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Concordia Motherhouse represents the Christian view.

Small group discussions will follow.

For more information on the forum, please call 785-833-4364.