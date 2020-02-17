Allen Selected as Guest Conducting Clinician for U.S. Army School of Music

Dr. Milt Allen, chair of the Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music, has been selected as a guest conducting clinician for the U.S. Army School of Music. Allen will fill the role Feb. 19-21 at the school located in Virginia Beach, Va., and will conduct various clinics and teach classes for members of U.S. Army bands and ensembles.

“It’s always an honor to work with our servicemen and women,” said Dr. Allen. “I’ve been proud and humbled to fulfill similar duties before, so when I received this request, I was more than happy to accept. It will be a great privilege to be a small part of teaching these exceptional individuals. As artists and teachers, we couldn’t do what we do if our heroes in the military didn’t do what they do.”

The next on-campus concert for the KWU Music Department is March 17, when the KWU Philharmonic Choir holds an event in Sams Chapel. Details will be released in the coming days.