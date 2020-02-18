Dolan Named KWU Director of Development and Stewardship

Kansas Wesleyan University is proud to announce the appointment of Michelle Dolan to the position of Director of Development and Stewardship. Dolan comes to KWU from Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School, where she has acted as Director of Development for the past three years.

Dolan has deep roots in Salina, having earned her bachelor’s degree in music from Marymount College and having worked at Sacred Heart in various capacities for the past 22 years. At Sacred Heart, her responsibilities have included alumni and community relations, grant writing and assisting with major fundraising efforts. In addition, Dolan has a long-standing connection to KWU, where she was a long-time adjunct music and voice instructor. She has also served as a member of the Salina Symphony Board of Directors.

“Salina is part of a region with many different community groups, and Michelle has direct ties to several of them, including Marymount College and KWU music,” said Ken Oliver, KWU’s Senior Director of Development. “She has a track record of fundraising success, and will bring an unmatched level of energy and excellence to the position. Her ability to connect with different groups in the region, as well as her experience in organizing and managing events, will be an important asset as we continue to engage our alumni and friends of the university.”

“I am excited to be a part of KWU’s advancement team,” offered Dolan. “I was born and raised in Salina, and find it very inspiring to observe the many accomplishments and success stories produced by the well-rounded KWU student body. I look forward to working toward cultivating relationships and sharing KWU’s mission with stakeholders, alumni and other supporters.”

Dolan is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) and holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma City University.

Dolan will begin her role full-time on June 1, but will represent KWU at several events in the interim.