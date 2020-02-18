KWU Selects Harbin Construction as General Contractor for Nursing Center

The next phase of Kansas Wesleyan University’s first new, on-campus instructional facility in 50 years began Tuesday, as the school announced Harbin Construction would be the general contractor for the school’s Nursing Education Center. Harbin Construction, a Salina-based contracting company, will also be utilizing exclusively local subcontractors for the duration of the project.

“We’re pleased to announce the selection of Harbin Construction as our contractor for this project,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, President and CEO of KWU. “We believe that the Nursing Education Center will be an important addition not only to our campus, but to Salina as well, so it is especially fitting to use local businesses. This project will enhance the ability to provide highly qualified nurses for our community and region. Further, the $5 million investment is an important economic driver. We are deeply grateful for the many supporters who made this project possible.”

“We are always very excited to do work in Salina,” said Brandon Hughes, owner of Harbin Construction. “We enjoy our past relationships with Jones Gillam Renz and see them as one of the premier architects in the area. It is fantastic that KWU is committing to this nursing facility and what that will mean for our area. This project, no doubt, will enhance the fact that KWU is contributing meaningful citizens to this community, and will help full a large need in our region at the same time. We are proud to be a part of that.”

The renovation process for the building located at 135 E. Claflin Ave. will begin in the coming weeks, and the building is scheduled to open for classes in January 2021.

The Kansas Wesleyan nursing program offers both a four-year bachelor’s of science in nursing and a RN to BS degree completion programs. Both programs offer generous scholarships.