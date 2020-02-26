KWU’s Emergency Management Program Earns Another National Ranking

Kansas Wesleyan's emergency management degree continues to earn positive reviews from national ranking systems, as KWU was recently named the seventh-best online program by Online Schools Report. The program had previously been listed as the best hybrid program in December 2019 rankings from intelligent.com.

The demand for emergency managers is expected to rise during the next 10 years, and with the median annual salary for the position exceeding $70,000, the popularity of emergency management degrees is on the rise. KWU's program is the only one of its kind in Kansas, as it remains the only school in the state with a four-year bachelor's degree in the discipline. In addition, students are able to study completely online, in the classroom or in a hybrid format, where some classes are online and others are taken on the KWU campus.

Students in the emergency management discipline also have the option of securing a minor in, among other choices, unmanned aircraft systems usage due to an agreement with nearby Kansas State Polytechnic, one of the top universities in the country for drone-related training. The major also frequently leads to quick employment, as evidenced by a list of alumni that includes Michelle Barkley '18, the current Emergency Management Director for Saline County.

To learn more about Online School's Report, please visit https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology/.