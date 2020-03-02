KWU Music Announces Formation of Rise Up! Praise Band and Program

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Department of Music is pleased to announce the formation of Rise Up!, a campus praise band and academic program that will begin in the fall of 2020.

“Rise Up! will be a great addition to our musical offerings,” said Dr. Milt Allen, chair of the KWU Department of Music. “Not only will it help fill the spiritual needs of our campus, in collaboration with our excellent campus ministry team, but it will help mentor and train those interested in this career path. This type of mentorship is a key aspect of our vision for the KWU Department of Music, and we are excited about adding it to our repertoire!”

Rise Up! will be a for-credit class teaching the mechanics behind leading a praise band. Those in the class will participate in the accompanying band and open auditions will be held during the fall as well.

For more information regarding Rise Up!, please call 785-833-4374 or email milt.allen@kwu.edu.