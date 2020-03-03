KWU Announces Pandemic Planning Workshop for Faith-Based Organizations

Kansas Wesleyan University will host a one-day workshop, Pandemic Planning for Faith-Based Organizations, on March 10 in Peters Science Hall. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in room 113 and will be led by Dr. Lonnie Booker, KWU’s director of emergency management, and Prof. John Burchill, associate professor of criminal justice.

“The Center for Disease Control has called for organizations to ‘dust off’ their pandemic plans due to the spread of coronavirus,” offered Dr. Booker. “Too often, however, faith-based organizations and groups continue on as usual and do not understand the role they can play in a pandemic situation. We hope this workshop encourages faith-based groups to create a plan for these situations.”

The event will cover numerous topics including mitigation, response and recovery. There will be discussions on how to continue operations in the event of a pandemic. Attendees will also learn how to make plan templates that can help their organizations move forward should a pandemic occur.

There is a $30 per person cost to attend Tuesday’s event, and the fee includes a boxed lunch. For more information or to RSVP, please call 785-833-4360 or email Dr. Booker at Lonnie.booker@kwu.edu. RSVP’s are requested by Sunday, March 8.