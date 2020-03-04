KWU Music Announces Choir Tour, On-Campus Concert

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Philharmonic Choir and Wesleyan Chorale will embark on a special tour March 9–13 where they will visit locations throughout the state. The two groups will also host a concert on-campus during the month of March.

The tour will be highlighted by a pair of evening performances. The first will take place March 11 at Peace Lutheran Church in Manhattan where a dinner will precede a 6:30 p.m. church service that will feature KWU vocalists. Two days later in Wichita, those same groups will perform at the First United Methodist Church beginning at 7 p.m. Admission to both events is free.

There will also be a volunteer element to this year’s tour, as the choirs will be involved in outreach activities at two regional senior centers. The vocalists will both perform and work with the residents at Eaglecrest Assisted Living in Salina and Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire at varying times during the week.

Finally, the choir and chorale will visit five high schools in the region—Ellsworth High School, Hutchinson High School, Andover High School, Derby High School and Maize South High School—for performance and instruction as well.

The 2020 KWU choir concert on campus will take place Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Sams Chapel. Admission is free.