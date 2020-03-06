KWU to Present Spring Musical

Kansas Wesleyan’s theater department will present the musical [title of show], March 19–22 in Fitzpatrick Auditorium. All shows other than the March 22 matinee will take place at 7:30 p.m. The March 22 show will begin at 2 p.m.

[title of show] is a one-act musical that examines the actual struggles four individuals—a writer, a lyricist and two actresses—had while attempting to compose an entry for the New York Musical Theater Festival. The unique title is indicative of what would appear on a draft of the festival’s application form.

[title of show] features a cast of five individuals: KWU students Braden Chaffin (Topeka, Kan.), Brody Carrasco (Mesquite, Texas), Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.) and Madison Mitchell (Mulvane, Kan.), along with Leesa Peterman, who serves as the music director as well. Peterman is a community member who has been in several productions in the area.

“[title of show] is an award-winning musical that our audience will love,” said Karen Babcock Brassea, KWU Assistant Professor of Theater. “It is played on a simple set that contains just four chairs and a keyboard. [title of show] truly chronicles the creative processes, the fears and the doubts that artists have to go through when putting their creations out into the world. We hope our audiences will attend both this great musical and our Salina Community Theater (SCT) collaboration in April!”

The presentation of [title of show] will take place in addition to this year’s collaboration with the SCT, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, which will be held at SCT April 3–19.

Tickets for Gentleman’s Guide can be obtained through SCT.

For more information on tickets for [title of show], please visit www.kwu.edu/boxoffice.