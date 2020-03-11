KWU Announces 5K Run/Walk Event

Kansas Wesleyan will host a special 5K run/walk event, 5KWU, on Saturday, April 18, as part of the university’s Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend.

The event kicks off early Saturday morning with onsite registration and packet pickup from 6–7:30 a.m. Participants will be called toward the starting line at 7:45, and the opening gun is set for 8 a.m.

While the adult entry fee is $25, children 11 and younger may participate for $10. Both entries include a t-shirt and the entire entry fee will support student scholarships. Individuals may run, walk or participate in the ‘Coyote Couch Potato’ option, where the supporter receives a t-shirt but does not complete the 5K distance.

Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers in 10 different age groups. Top overall finisher awards will be presented as well.

Following the race, participants are invited to enjoy breakfast food and drink in the KWU Student Activities Center.

Several sponsorship opportunities are available for the April 18 event. For information on those, or other 5KWU information, please call 785-833-4512 or visit www.kwu.edu/springweekend.