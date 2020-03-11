Women's Basketball Wins First Round NAIA Tournament Game

A healthy, rested and resurgent Kansas Wesleyan basketball team was more than ready for its early-morning challenge.

The No. 15 Coyotes took control of the game early on and never looked back in rolling an 86-64 victory over No. 17 Mayville State, N.D., Wednesday morning in a first-round game of the NAIA Division II Women's National Championship at Tyson Events Center.

The Coyotes advance to the second round and a game against Concordia, Neb., at noon Friday. The Bulldogs (32-2) are the defending national champions, the top overall seed team in the tournament and top-ranked team in Division II. Concordia defeated Wilberforce, Ohio, 75-57 in the first round Wednesday.

