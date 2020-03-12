KWU Announces Postponement of Classes; University to Remain Open

Kansas Wesleyan has announced a one-week postponement of undergraduate classes, effective March 16, due to the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). The university will remain open, however, with all services available to students, including the residence halls and cafeteria. KWU offices will remain open as well.

KWU will resume classes online beginning Monday, March 23. Courses that were already scheduled to be online, including MBA and RN to BS courses, will begin as previously planned March 16. Beginning March 25, a decision will be made each Wednesday about whether or not to extend the online format for another week.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, President and CEO of KWU. “Our administration has been meeting regularly to discuss this quickly-evolving situation. With nearly fifty percent of our students being from out of state, we are very sensitive to the fact that remaining on campus may be the best option. We believe that keeping our campus open, all while regularly monitoring changes in the situation, is the right decision for our campus community. We continue to be in touch with local and state experts and, with their guidance, will continue to make fully informed decisions as we go forward.”

Campus events, including athletic contests and practices, will continue as scheduled at this time with two exceptions: the choir concert scheduled for March 17 and the spring musical, [title of show], have each been postponed indefinitely.

The university has established a web site providing the latest information on KWU’s response to the coronavirus at www.kwu.edu/coronavirus. A 24-hour hotline has also been created for those seeking additional information. The hotline is staffed 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and a voicemail can be left after hours. The hotline number is 785-833-4515.