KWU Athletics, Other Events Suspended or Cancelled

In the wake of the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), Kansas Wesleyan announced multiple postponements and cancellations Friday, March 13.

It was announced Friday morning that all athletic-related travel, practice and competition has been suspended by decision of the KCAC, KWU’s member conference. This decision will be reevaluated by the KCAC Board of Presidents in the coming weeks. At this time, Spring NAIA Championships have not been cancelled.

In addition, the university’s annual Holocaust Remembrance and Genocide Awareness Week has been cancelled. The event was to have taken place March 23–25. The school’s March 17 choir concert and the spring musical, scheduled for March 19–22, have been postponed indefinitely. Finally, a previously announced joint event with The Land Institute, which was to have taken place April 1, has been postponed indefinitely as well.

“At this time, if our students are at home, we encourage them to stay home until a decision is made to resume on-ground classes,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, President and CEO of KWU. “Our plan, however, has not changed and we will remain open, with all student services available. If students are on campus, they are welcome to stay and will have cafeteria and residence hall access.”

There are no known cases of coronavirus on the KWU campus. The university will resume classes in an online-only format on Monday, March 23. MBA, RN to BS and previously scheduled online eight-week courses will begin Monday, March 16 as originally planned.

The university has established a web site providing the latest information on KWU’s response to the coronavirus at www.kwu.edu/coronavirus. A 24-hour hotline has also been created for those seeking additional information. The hotline is staffed 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and a voicemail can be left after hours. The hotline number is 785-833-4515.