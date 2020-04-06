KWU Launches Virtual Chapel

Kansas Wesleyan has launched a new web site to aid its community during the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual chapel.

The chapel, located at bit.ly/KWUvirtual-chapel, is a Google-based site developed by a Critical Care Committee that was formed in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Campus minister Scott Jagodzinske joined with four professors — John Burchill, Kelly Hopkins, Dr. Lonnie Booker and Dr. Meredith Drees — to build the site. The page contains tools for university faculty, staff and students to utilize to aid their mental health and move forward in their respective faith journeys. There is also an area for submission of prayer requests, which may be kept private or added to a public prayer list.

“This is a page we’re very excited about,” said Jagodzinske. “Individuals from across campus worked together to provide useful information for different groups, and I appreciate the work that the committee did to put this together. We’re pleased to be able to minister to our students, faculty and staff in this way.

For more information regarding happenings at Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/news.