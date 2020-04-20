Yearbook Captures Trio of Awards

The Kansas Wesleyan yearbook staff captured a trio of awards from Kansas Collegiate Media, according to information released by that organization recently.

The Coyote took second place overall in two categories, the yearbook's football section and the overall cover design. In the overall competition, KWU's yearbook took third place.

Kansas Collegiate Media's annual competition included entries from Baker, Emporia State, Kansas State and Wichita State, among others. The competition, which normally takes place at an annual spring conference, was held remotely this year due to COVID-19.

For more information on Kansas Collegiate Media, please visit kansasmedia.wordpress.com. For more information on happenings at Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/news.