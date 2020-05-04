Class of 2020 Receives Celebration Boxes

In celebration of their accomplishments, Kansas Wesleyan has sent celebration boxes to each of the members of its graduating Class of 2020. The boxes were sent over the past two weeks in recognition of the postponement of a traditional commencement ceremony.

Each box contains a cap and gown or hood, as appropriate, along with honor cords and earned award certificates. Various congratulatory messages are included as well, along with small special gifts from offices throughout campus. The boxes were sent at no cost to the graduates and allow them to keep their cap and gown.

Kansas Wesleyan’s 2020 Commencement has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 15. For more information, please visit www.kwu.edu/graduation2020.