Alumni Association Announces Award Recipients

The Kansas Wesleyan University Alumni Association has selected its annual award winners, four individuals who bring particular honor to the university.

The Alumni Achievement Award winner was Dr. Virginia Shaw '73. Dr. Shaw is a Salina native who currently resides in Hawaii, and has lived and worked in rural communities in multiple states during her 45 years as a mental health practitioner. She has 36 years experience as a Clinical Psychologist and Clinical Neuropsychologist and 19 years as Branch Chief of the Maui Family Guidance Center, Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division, Department of Health, State of Hawaii. Among her litany of career awards, she was named Outstanding Government Mental Health Leader from Mental Health America of Hawaii (2012). She has also been a two-time Vice President of the American Association of University Women, and she has spent a pair of terms on the Governor’s Commission on Mental Health and Substance Abuse in Hawaii.

Wayne Schneider was named the Alumni by Choice recipient. Schneider served the university for over 30 years as its Vice President for Finance and Operations, helping take KWU from uncertainty to the sure footing it sits on today. He continues to serve KWU in an advisory capacity and has a scholarship endowed in his name.

The Alumni Service Award was given to Bob Reynolds '72, in recognition of his work to grow the number of alumni chapters throughout the state of Kansas, and the Young Alumna Award recipient was Brie (Morton) Campbell '09. Campbell, who was heavily involved in music during her time at KWU, currently works in the marketing industry in Connecticut.

