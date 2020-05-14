KWU Foundation Elects 2020-21 Board Officers

The Kansas Wesleyan Foundation recently elected its officers for the upcoming 2020-21 year.

Bob Meyer ‘73 will chair the foundation, with Steve Scofield ’65 moving into the vice chair role. Dennis Berndt ’92 will be the treasurer, with Jan Shirk ’17, the executive assistant to the president, continuing in her role as the secretary. Ken Ebert, last year’s chair, will continue as an ex-officio officer for the 2020-21 year.

Other members of the KWU Foundation Board of Directors appear below.

Gus Applequist ‘14

Mike Baumberger ‘96

Annie Boswell

David Branda ‘76

Tom Wilbur

Jeff Bieber ’71, KWU Board of Trustees Chair (ex-officio)

Matt Thompson, KWU President and CEO (ex-officio)

Rhonda Bethe, KWU Chief Financial Officer (ex-officio)

Ken Oliver, Foundation Board Administrator (ex-officio)

The Kansas Wesleyan Foundation Board meets twice a year. The essential function of the Foundation Board is to be an auxiliary association for the financial aid and assistance of the university.