Kansas Wesleyan Announces New Fall Semester Schedule

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced important changes to its planned fall semester schedule. The university will be open and hold on-ground courses, as previously announced May 1. However, the university has set earlier start and end dates to the semester to help ensure best serving students.

The semester will now begin Aug. 10, eight days earlier than previously planned, and move-in dates will be Aug. 5 (new students) and Aug. 7 (returning students). Fall break will be cancelled and finals will end Tuesday, Nov. 24. The spring semester will remain unchanged, and will begin Jan. 12, 2021.

“We believe that this schedule change will give us the best approach to complete the semester on-ground, should COVID-19 cases increase once again this fall,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, President & CEO of KWU. “Schools such as Notre Dame and Creighton have adopted very similar plans, and we believe more institutions will follow over the next 6–8 weeks. By making this decision early, we continue to put students first by giving them the ability to fully plan for the fall semester. We recognize the effects of the pandemic keep planning and implementation very fluid, and so, we remain in regular consultation with local health officials and continue to monitor for any changes to the situation.”

A full list of frequently asked questions regarding this change can be found at www.kwu.edu/coronavirus#FAQ.