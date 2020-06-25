Salina Police Department Forum on Race Relations to Take Place at KWU
Posted on June 25, 2020
Kansas Wesleyan will be the location for a special public forum held by the Salina Police Department on Monday, June 29 at 6 p.m. in Sams Chapel. The event is free, and once again, is open to the public. The topic will be local law enforcement and community and race relations. Mayor Mike Hoppock, Vice-Mayor Melissa Hodges and Commissioners Dr. Trent Davis, Karl Ryan and Rod Franz will join City Manager Mike Schrage and Police Chief Brad Nelson as part of the evening's panel. Chief Nelson will give a brief presentation.
The public forum can be viewed live on the City of Salina’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
For more information regarding the forum, please contact the City Manager's office at 785-309-5700.