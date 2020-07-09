Links for Move-In Day Sign Up Announced
In the interest of social distancing and crowd reduction, Kansas Wesleyan has asked its students to sign up for an arrival time slot on move-in days, which are scheduled for August 5 and 7. The office of Student Development released the links to make that possible on Wednesday morning.
New students, those targeting an August 5 arrival, should sign up for a time slot at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/NewKWUStudents.
Returning students, those planning to come to KWU on August 7, can procure a slot at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ReturningKWUStudents.
Only 20 students will be able to sign up for each time slot and, as publicized previously, screening processes will be in place to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.
To read more about KWU's plan for the fall, visit https://www.kwu.edu/coronavirus or the appropriate press release.