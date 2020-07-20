Night With the Yotes Moved Online

Kansas Wesleyan Athletics is taking the 10th Annual Night with the Yotes fundraising event global. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KWU has chosen to cancel the in-person portion of the August 15 event and take the auction online.

KWU officials plan to hold the auction completely online and increase its length, as the event will now begin October 10 and run through October 31. More details regarding the auction will be released on August 15, the original date for the Night with the Yotes event.

KWU is also finalizing details to honor Randy St. Clair '66 with the Gerald Lilly Award, which is given annually at the event. That will occur at a later date.

KWU officials will be contacting individuals and groups who have already purchased tickets to the event to discuss options.

"I am so grateful for the hard work of our co-chairs Dustin and Kylie Pestinger and Jeromy and Tiffany Benien, as well as our presenting sponsors at BE Wealth and the entire Night with the Yotes committee," said director of athletics Steve Wilson. "I am pleased that we will still be able to offer our loyal fans an avenue to continue their support of Coyote Athletics. The decision to move Night with the Yotes to a virtual environment was very difficult and came after a great deal of deliberation and discussion. We are saddened for our fans and supporters, and we will deeply miss the fellowship that the event brings. However, we believe this is the most responsible decision we could make in the current environment, both for the KWU community and for Salina as a whole."

KWU is still looking for items to include in the auction. Those interested in donating an item to be included in the auction, or making a monetary donation to support Kansas Wesleyan Athletics, please contact Assistant Athletic Director Tiffany Daniels for more information at tiffany01.daniels@kwu.edu or (785) 833-4414.

Funds raised at Night with the Yotes directly benefit more than 500 student-athletes at KWU, helping the university provide an outstanding student-athlete experience.