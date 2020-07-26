KWU Announces Virtual Alumni Events

Looking to build relationships with your fellow Coyotes? Kansas Wesleyan can help, even if you're at a distance! The Advancement Office has announced a handful of virtual events that will be conducted in the coming months.

On August 6, join friends for a WebEx meeting with selected members of the KWU faculty, who will discuss the latest developments in curriculum and the challenges they have overcome this past year. September 9 will be a special icebreaker social, and on October 8, a game night will be held. Those interested will play virtual Pictionary. When the calendar shifts to winter, a "Virtual Campfire" social (including actual s'mores) will take place November 12 and online trivia is scheduled for December 10.

"We are glad to be able to offer these events," said Ken Oliver, Vice President for Advancement and Marketing. "The connections formed at KWU are a key part of what it means to be a Coyote, and these events will give alumni and friends extra chances to develop and further these connections. We will also be using virtual means to do many of our personal visits throughout the year."

For more information on these events or to learn how to sign up, email Alumni and Parent Relations Coordinator Sylvia Sawyer at sylvia.sawyer@kwu.edu. For other information on happenings at KWU, visit www.kwu.edu/news.