Department of Music to Hold First Concert of 2020-21 Tuesday

The KWU Department of Music will host its first concert of 2020-21 Tuesday evening, when the wind ensemble and orchestra play in Sams Chapel. The event will get underway at 7:30 p.m., and attendance will be strictly limited.

The concert will be open to students, faculty and staff, with others allowed to attend on a case-by-case basis. Screening will be conducted at the door and social distancing will be strictly enforced during the seating process. Face coverings must be worn throughout the performance as well.

If you are interested in learning more about attending the event, please call the KWU Advancement Office at 785-833-4341.

For those not able to attend, the event will be streamed live and free of charge at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fvdNp3_UTQ&feature=youtu.be.