KWU Speech and Debate Opens Season Virtually

Kansas Wesleyan’s speech and debate team opened its 2020-21 season the weekend of Sept. 26–27, competing virtually at the T-Town Swing, hosted by Tulsa Community College and Northeastern State University.

The event consisted of both synchronous International Public Debate Association (IPDA) and Lincoln-Douglas Debate tournaments, where KWU students competed live against students from other colleges and universities, and asynchronous individual event tournaments. Those saw participants refine and record their speaking prior to the event.

As a team on Saturday, KWU took top honors in Debate Sweepstakes while finishing second in Overall Sweepstakes and third in Individual Event Sweepstakes. On Sunday, the team was second in Individual Event Sweepstakes.

A capsule of individual results appears below.

Friday:

Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.): Sixth-Place, Open IPDA

Dallas McMillen (Manchester, Kan.): Quarterfinalist, Open IPDA -- First-Place, IPDA

Madi Mitchell (Mulvane, Kan.): Third-Place, Open IPDA – Second-Place, Open IPDA

Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.): Top Novice, Lincoln Douglas Debate – First-Place, Open Lincoln Douglas

Saturday:

Bonilla: Top Novice, Extemporaneous Speaking – Second Place, Open Extemporaneous Speaking

Luke Hager (Abilene, Kan.): Sixth-Place, Open Informative

Mitchell: Second-Place, Open Communication Analysis – Second-Place, Pentathlon

Boyd: Fourth-Place, Open Extemporaneous – First-Place, Open Informative – First-Place, Pentathlon

Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.): Fourth-Place, Open Program of Oral Interpretation – First-Place, Open Dramatic Interpretation

Sunday:

Hager: Fourth-Place, Open Informative

Mitchell: Second-Place, Open Communication Analysis

Wray: Second-Place, Dramatic Interpretation

Boyd: Third-Place Extemporaneous Speaking -- 1st Place Informative

KWU will continue its competition season during the month of October, including taking part in online tournaments hosted by Southwest Baptist University and the University of Central Missouri.