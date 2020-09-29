KWU Speech and Debate Opens Season Virtually
You are here
Posted on September 29, 2020
Kansas Wesleyan’s speech and debate team opened its 2020-21 season the weekend of Sept. 26–27, competing virtually at the T-Town Swing, hosted by Tulsa Community College and Northeastern State University.
The event consisted of both synchronous International Public Debate Association (IPDA) and Lincoln-Douglas Debate tournaments, where KWU students competed live against students from other colleges and universities, and asynchronous individual event tournaments. Those saw participants refine and record their speaking prior to the event.
As a team on Saturday, KWU took top honors in Debate Sweepstakes while finishing second in Overall Sweepstakes and third in Individual Event Sweepstakes. On Sunday, the team was second in Individual Event Sweepstakes.
A capsule of individual results appears below.
Friday:
Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Okla.): Sixth-Place, Open IPDA
Dallas McMillen (Manchester, Kan.): Quarterfinalist, Open IPDA -- First-Place, IPDA
Madi Mitchell (Mulvane, Kan.): Third-Place, Open IPDA – Second-Place, Open IPDA
Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kan.): Top Novice, Lincoln Douglas Debate – First-Place, Open Lincoln Douglas
Saturday:
Bonilla: Top Novice, Extemporaneous Speaking – Second Place, Open Extemporaneous Speaking
Luke Hager (Abilene, Kan.): Sixth-Place, Open Informative
Mitchell: Second-Place, Open Communication Analysis – Second-Place, Pentathlon
Boyd: Fourth-Place, Open Extemporaneous – First-Place, Open Informative – First-Place, Pentathlon
Abby Wray (Wichita, Kan.): Fourth-Place, Open Program of Oral Interpretation – First-Place, Open Dramatic Interpretation
Sunday:
Hager: Fourth-Place, Open Informative
Mitchell: Second-Place, Open Communication Analysis
Wray: Second-Place, Dramatic Interpretation
Boyd: Third-Place Extemporaneous Speaking -- 1st Place Informative
KWU will continue its competition season during the month of October, including taking part in online tournaments hosted by Southwest Baptist University and the University of Central Missouri.