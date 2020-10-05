Spring Schedule Adjusted at Kansas Wesleyan

Kansas Wesleyan University announced changes to its spring 2021 academic calendar Monday, changes that revolve around enhancing community safety by limiting travel to and from campus.

Classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 12 and conclude on Friday, April 30. Final exams will take place May 3-5. The dates and times, as well as many details regarding, the senior recognition event, Baccalaureate and Commencement remain under discussion and review.

Finally, spring break will be eliminated in order to reduce travel to and from campus.

“While we realize these changes – particularly the elimination of spring break – may cause some disappointment, we continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU provost. “We join a growing group of institutions making similar decisions, and we believe this practice is in the best interest of the KWU community.”

A full spring 2021 academic calendar will be released on the KWU website in the coming days.