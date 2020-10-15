KWU to Offer Several Homecoming Weekend Events in Virtual Format

Friends and supporters of Kansas Wesleyan University will have an opportunity to participate in Homecoming 2020, albeit virtually. KWU announced recently that a handful of events will be conducted online beginning Monday, October 19, after the full weekend was cancelled during the summer due to COVID-19 concerns.

The weekend gets underway with events Monday, as the KWU Athletics Coaches Show will take place. The event will be held at The Library Bar and Grill on Santa Fe, just a short walk from KWU, but can be heard free of charge on 1150 AM KSAL or on KSAL's web site. Monday Night Alive, the weekly praise and worship service that features KWU students, will then be held at 8:15 p.m. at University United Methodist Church (UUMC) and can be seen on the UUMC Facebook page.

On Tuesday, there is an opportunity for a guided, live streamed tour of campus that will take place at 10 a.m., and a young alumni virtual social – focusing on 2000–2020 – will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday brings an opportunity to meet KWU faculty, as Dr. Meredith Drees (Religion & Philosophy), Dr. Lonnie Booker (Emergency Management) and Prof. Andrea Picklesimer (Nursing) will hold a Zoom conference to discuss their programs, classes and the latest happenings on campus, from a faculty perspective. Supporters will also have a chance to meet faculty Thursday, when music professors hold a special Zoom meet and greet (4 p.m.) just before an alumni virtual social (7 p.m.).

On Friday, the Golden W will be held in a virtual social format for the Class of 1970 before a special music concert that will feature involvement from several ensembles and groups. That concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday opens with a special video conference with Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU President, at 9 a.m. and leads into another campus tour opportunity an hour later. Three athletic events – football vs. Avila (1 p.m.), women's soccer vs. York (5 p.m.) and men's soccer vs. York (7 p.m.) wrap up the day.

The virtual homecoming ends Sunday, Oct. 25 with a worship service at UUMC. That will get underway at 10:30 a.m.

A full schedule of events, as well as the live streaming links, can be accessed at https://www.kwu.edu/homecoming2020.