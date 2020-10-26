KWU to Honor Former Director of Bands with Scholarship Competition

Kansas Wesleyan University will remember a longtime faculty member with a new talent-based competition, the Bill McMosley Scholarship Competition.

Competition will take place in seven areas: Vocal, instrumental, orchestra, Rise Up!, theatre, The Howl and debate. One scholarship for 75% of tuition will be awarded after each competition, while major scholarships will be conferred to the top six individuals in the categories involved.

The 2020-21 competition dates are currently scheduled to be December 12 (virtual) and February 20 (on-ground).

“I didn’t know Bill McMosley,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “I have been amazed, however, at the impression that he left among the KWU community. He is still remembered not only as a faculty member, but as an important part of the KWU family. It’s our honor to remember Bill and his excellent legacy with this competition.”

McMosley served as the long-time KWU Director of Bands, a stint that ran from 1999—2013, and was heavily involved in other musical events and educational efforts in the region. He passed away in June 2020.

For more information on scholarships and related competitions at Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/admissions.