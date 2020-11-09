Pair of Concerts Coming Soon at KWU

A pair of concerts from the KWU Department of Music will take place during the month of November, and can be watched free of charge online!

The KWU wind ensemble and string orchestra will play Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Sams Chapel, while the jazz band and percussion ensemble play one week later, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Interested parties can watch online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT2D4tSne6si4k5qLE1pvHA, but due to copyright restrictions, the concert may only be live streamed. No archiving is permitted, so the event can only be watched as it is happening.

Admission to both concerts will be severely restricted. Current plans call for no one other than KWU students, faculty and staff to be allowed in Sams Chapel. Those individuals will need to sit at least six feet apart from anyone outside their immediate family unit, in order to adhere to KWU’s COVID-19 protocols.