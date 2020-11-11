KWU Theatre Returns to the Stage Thursday

The latest production from KWU Theatre, "It's a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play" (by Joe Landry) will be perfromed this week in Fitzpatrick Auditorium. Opening night is Thursday, with performances to follow both Friday and Saturday. All shows will go on at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's performance will be streamed live and free of charge at https://youtu.be/cQdwoKPQdsw.

Seating is extremely limited, and is primarily restricted to KWU students, faculty and staff, as well as parents and family members of the performers. All attendees must abide by KWU’s COVID-19 protocols, including appropriate social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Please contact Michelle Dolan in the Advancement Office, prior to Friday at 4 p.m., to reserve your seat. Seating will be first-come, first-serve after that time, but both walk-up and reserved seating will be required to observe all protocols and instructions.