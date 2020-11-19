KWU Speech and Debate Finishes Third at Pioneer Trails Tournament

Kansas Wesleyan’s speech and debate team continued its season earlier this month, competing in the 39th Annual Pioneer Trails Tournament. The event was held virtually and KWU placed third overall, with solid performances in parliamentary debate and individual events.

During the parliamentary debate tournament, the pairings of Abby Wray (Wichita, Kansas) and Madi Mitchell (Mulvane, Kansas), and Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) and Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kansas) each went undefeated, closing out the final round.

A capsule of the individual results appears below.

Parliamentary Debate

Mitchell: First-Place Speaker

Bonilla: Second-Place Speaker

Boyd: Third-Place Speaker

Wray: Sixth-Place Speaker

Individual Events

Mitchell: First-Place, Extemporaneous – Fourth-Place, Communication Analysis

Boyd: Second-Place, Extemporaneous – Fourth-Place, Persuasive

Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kansas): Fourth-Place, Program of Oral Interpretation

Wray: Fourth-Place, Extemporaneous – Third-Place, Dramatic Interpretation