KWU Speech and Debate Finishes Third at Pioneer Trails Tournament
Posted on November 19, 2020
Kansas Wesleyan’s speech and debate team continued its season earlier this month, competing in the 39th Annual Pioneer Trails Tournament. The event was held virtually and KWU placed third overall, with solid performances in parliamentary debate and individual events.
During the parliamentary debate tournament, the pairings of Abby Wray (Wichita, Kansas) and Madi Mitchell (Mulvane, Kansas), and Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) and Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kansas) each went undefeated, closing out the final round.
A capsule of the individual results appears below.
Parliamentary Debate
Mitchell: First-Place Speaker
Bonilla: Second-Place Speaker
Boyd: Third-Place Speaker
Wray: Sixth-Place Speaker
Individual Events
Mitchell: First-Place, Extemporaneous – Fourth-Place, Communication Analysis
Boyd: Second-Place, Extemporaneous – Fourth-Place, Persuasive
Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kansas): Fourth-Place, Program of Oral Interpretation
Wray: Fourth-Place, Extemporaneous – Third-Place, Dramatic Interpretation