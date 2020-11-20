KWU Recognizes 2020 Fall Graduates

Kansas Wesleyan honored 33 graduates during its annual fall graduate recognition ceremony, held Friday night, Nov. 20 at KWU’s Mabee Arena. Strict social distancing and face covering protocols were in place to allow the event to be held safely.

Dr. Meredith Drees, the 2019-20 KWU Distinguished Professor, provided the evening’s keynote address on the importance of character, and words from professors and coaches were read about each graduate in attendance.

“To achieve a college degree is always a great accomplishment,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU provost. “However, to complete one during a societal upheaval, such as a pandemic, shows a true dedication to success and learning. We congratulate all of these graduates on their diligence in completing their degrees, and welcome them to the Coyote alumni family.”

The following is a list of the 33 graduates.

McGinnis Albert (Boca Raton, Florida)

Jesus Anguiano (Modesto, California)

Pedro Beltran (Salina, Kansas)

Ulysses Cannon (Salina, Kansas)

Guillermo Castillo (Greenville, Texas)

Jasper Chavez (Los Angeles, California)

Autumn Colgin (Canton, Kansas)

Dakota Crichton (Council Grove, Kansas)

Dalayna Demarte (Rocklin, California)

Shea Goessman (Pekin, Illinois)

Alejandro Gutierrez (La Puente, California)

Jeffrey Hendrixson (Haven, Kansas)

Juan Herrera (Salinas, California)

Cortlyne Huppe (Salina, Kansas)

Derwin Jackson, Jr. (West Palm Beach, Florida)

Claude Killian (Salina, Kansas)

Miles Koehler (Athens, Texas)

Madeline Lopez (Lawndale, California)

Patrick Mercer (Corinth, Texas)

Janai Mitchell (Salina, Kansas)

Cody Montanez (Santa Rosa, California)

Anthony Munro (Fresno, Texas)

Richard Ortega IV (Montebello, California)

Parker Reynoso (Topeka, Kansas)

Claire Schmidt (Salina, Kansas)

Adam Schroeder (Seymour, Indiana)

Isaiah Sires-Wils (San Jose, California)

Taiylor Sharp (Salina, Kansas)

Jayme Sloan (Asbury, Missouri)

Jacob Steffensmeier (Kansas City, Missouri)

Caleb Ubel (Wheaton, Kansas)

Madeline Valdes (Mansfield, Texas)

Arnold Yoder (Toledo, Washington)