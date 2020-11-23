Athletics Moves to No-Spectator Policy

Starting November 23, no spectators will be allowed at any of KWU’s athletic competitions. This policy is in effect through games of January 9. At that time, the policy will be reassessed and may be extended indefinitely if conditions warrant.

The change in policy is in response to the Saline County Commission’s November 22 passage of a new COVID-19 ordinance that further restricts in-person gatherings, due to the rampant spread of the virus in the county.

This affects basketball games on November 24 vs Bethany, November 28 vs Bethel, December 5 vs Tabor, December 7 vs Ottawa, December 12 vs Friends and January 9 vs McPherson.

Those wishing to follow Kansas Wesleyan Athletics, can do so from the safety and comfort of their living rooms, by watching games live on the Coyote Sports Network, at www.kwucoyotes.com/csn. KWU home games have an ESPN-style feel with multiple camera-angle productions, graphics, and replays, thanks to recent upgrades to the network.