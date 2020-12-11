KWU Announces $1 Million Gift From Mac Steele

Kansas Wesleyan has announced a $1 million dollar donation from local philanthropist Mac Steele. The gift, which is spread over the next 30-plus years, will cover multiple Nursing scholarships for juniors and seniors each year at KWU. Those students will be designated as receiving the Mac Steele Scholarship.

“Mac is a great friend to Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, Vice President of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “We’re thankful for his passion for giving back and supporting our community, and look forward to seeing this gift bear fruit in the educational lives of countless individuals over the next three decades.”

“Health care is a critical need for our country right now, even prior to COVID-19,” offered Steele. “We need great educational centers for our future nurses, and I believe the new Nursing Education Center enhances Kansas Wesleyan’s ability to be just that. I hope this scholarship opportunity attracts high quality students who stay in Salina after graduation, and I hope it challenges new individuals to give back to this great program and worthy cause.”

Steele, a lifelong resident of Salina who graduated from high school in the area, is known for his passion for the community and numerous investments in keeping the area thriving. He has made multiple donations to area schools and foundations to work toward the betterment of Salina and the surrounding area. Those donations have included giving to the Nursing Education Center, which is on track to open in January.